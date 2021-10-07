Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 439,877 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Equitrans Midstream worth $41,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

ETRN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

