Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.