Bank of Nova Scotia Has $705,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

