Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 24.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 586,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.