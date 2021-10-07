Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $586,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

CPT stock opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

