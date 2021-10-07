Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

