Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.50

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 and have sold 27,500 shares valued at $255,970. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.