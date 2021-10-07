Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $34.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.