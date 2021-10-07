BarterTrade Market Cap Reaches $862,329.30 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $862,329.30 and approximately $255,867.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

About BarterTrade

BarterTrade is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

