Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) vs. Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Financial Comparison

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.35%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.02 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -3.16 Baudax Bio $490,000.00 91.69 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.23

Greenbrook TMS has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

