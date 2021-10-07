Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BODY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at 5.23 on Wednesday. Beachbody has a one year low of 5.12 and a one year high of 18.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.31.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.