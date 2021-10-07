Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.