Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

