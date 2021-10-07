BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.26.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

