Bell Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. 144,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The stock has a market cap of $427.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

