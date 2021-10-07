Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $5.50 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 260,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

