Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $6.28 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,441. Service Co. International has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

