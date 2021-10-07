Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 61.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,317. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

