Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

