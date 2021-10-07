Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,815. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

