Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

