Berenberg Bank Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,880

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,243.50 ($16.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.37. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

