Berenberg Bank Lowers Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £713.66 million and a PE ratio of -183.75.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

