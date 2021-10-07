Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BNTGY opened at $18.80 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

