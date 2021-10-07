Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.93) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

