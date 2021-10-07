Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

