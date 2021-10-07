Berry Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

