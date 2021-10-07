Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $6.23 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises 0.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 59,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,267. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.
In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
