Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $6.23 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises 0.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 59,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,267. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.