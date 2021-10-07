Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

