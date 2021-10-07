BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of BIGC opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,496 shares of company stock worth $26,815,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

