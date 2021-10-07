Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $64.27

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.27, but opened at $67.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 48,487 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

