BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,719 shares of company stock valued at $23,525,231. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

