Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $40.95

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $40.95 or 0.00075909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $320,537.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

