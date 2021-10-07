Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $74.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

