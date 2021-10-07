Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.