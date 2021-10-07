Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 196,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.