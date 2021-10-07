BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

