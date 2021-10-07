BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGY. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

