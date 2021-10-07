BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,561,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $270,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 592,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 532,676 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

