BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of Tenable worth $300,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

