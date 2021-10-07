BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $10,608,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $842.90 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.32 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

