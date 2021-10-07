BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $837.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $584.32 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.