BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,735,139 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Community Health Systems worth $298,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,177 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

