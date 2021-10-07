BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.22% of Ichor worth $277,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

