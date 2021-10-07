BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.12% of Silgan worth $280,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 139,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

SLGN opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

