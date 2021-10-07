BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

