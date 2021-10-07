Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,693. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

