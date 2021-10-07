Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,693. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.