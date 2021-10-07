Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

MYC stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

