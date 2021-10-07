BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

