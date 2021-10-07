Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.